Barton County’s 100 People Who Care to meet May 1

Barton County’s “100 People Who Care” organization will be meeting Tuesday, May 1, in the Courtyard at the Best Western Angus Inn, 2920 10th Street, in Great Bend.

Members will hear three presentations from charities nominated at the February meeting. The Great Bend Community Theatre, Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer Foundation, and Camp Hope- Heartland will be presenting. Following the presentations, members will vote on which charity will be awarded the donations pledged by members. As membership continues to grow, each member’s pledge of $100 has allowed deserving local charities to be awarded $10,000+ each giving quarter. Currently, our membership goal is 150 members.

Only members are permitted to vote or nominate future charities, but anyone interested in learning more is welcome to attend the meeting. Please join us at 5 p.m. for refreshments to welcome current and new members. Then, plan to attend the meeting at 5:30 p.m. to meet this quarter’s nominees and hear from the Community Food Bank of Barton County about how their organization has been impacted by receiving last quarter’s gift.

To join, visit www.100bartoncounty.org, or visit the group on Facebook.