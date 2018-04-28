2 injured after crash with patrol vehicle sue for $5M

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two people injured in a crash with a Topeka officer’s patrol vehicle are suing for $5 million.

Jesus Meza and Mayra Meraz filed the suit last month against Topeka’s city government. They allege the crash happened in April 2016 after the on-duty officer drove through a red light at an excessive speed. Meza’s car rolled several times and was destroyed.

The claims says Meza underwent surgeries after being diagnosed with a scraped cornea and several fractures. It said Meraz suffered from headaches as well as back and hip pain. The paper obtained the claim this week through a records request.

Topeka city officials say the officer still works for the police department. But officials declined to comment further, saying the city doesn’t discuss pending litigation.