Barton Medical Laboratory Technician student awarded scholarship

Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) Instructor Dana Weber (from left), Chelsey Lyon of McPherson and MLT Program Director Cheryl Lippert pose for a photo after presenting Lyon with the Kansas Society for Clinical Laboratory Sciences (KSCLS) Mary Conrad Scholarship for $500. She is one of two students in the state of Kansas awarded as an outstanding student by the KSCLS. Instructor input, grades, ability to perform and the addition she plans to make to the profession are all taken into consideration by the KSCLS