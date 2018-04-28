1 dead after truck overturns at edge of Kansas creek

MARSHALL COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 7a.m. Saturday in Marshall County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Dodge truck driven by Tyler A. Vanwinkle, 25, Steinauer, NE., was westbound on Cherokee Road eight north of Marysville.

The truck drifted off the south edge of the roadway, struck the guardrail, overturned and came to rest on the edge of a creek.

Vanwinkle was transported to the Marshall County Hospital where he died.

He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.