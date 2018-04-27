Weekend Weather

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 51. Southeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy.

Monday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.