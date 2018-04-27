USGS reports 2 more Kansas earthquakes

SUMNER COUNTY—A pair of earthquakes shook portions of Kansas on Thursday. Just after 2p.m., a quake that measured a magnitude 2.9 was centered 11 miles southwest of Caldwell, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

At 5:30p.m., the USGS reported a 2.8 magnitude quake 5 miles southwest of Conway Springs.

On Wednesday, the USGS reported aa 2.9 magnitude quake just across the Kansas, Oklahoma state line in Grant County, approximately eight miles south of Caldwell.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Thursday’s quakes.