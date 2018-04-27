Semi runs over Kansas man during police chase

ANDERSON COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident during a chase by law enforcement just before 5:30a.m. Friday in Anderson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Luke Lennon Rea, 21, Ottawa, was being pursued by the Anderson County Sheriff and was attempting to pass a semi.

Upon passing, Rea lost control of the motorcycle when a tire went off the right shoulder. The semi ran over Rea and the motorcycle.

Rea was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics. The semi driver William D. Metcalf, 57, Dallas, Texas was not injured.

The Anderson County Sheriff did not report what prompted the chase.