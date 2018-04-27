Search continues for Kansas bank robbery suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a bank robbery and looking for a suspect.

Just after 11a.m.Thursday, police responded to Alliance Bank, 3001 SW Wanamaker for a reported robbery, according to Lt. Chris Heaven.

Alliance Bank employees told police a suspect described as a white male, 6-foot tall, 220 pounds., approximately 25-30-year old, wearing a black ball cap, blue jeans and a dark grey t-shirt with a large “Punisher” skull logo on the front; entered the business and demanded money from the bank clerk.

The suspect did not display a weapon but indicated he was armed with a handgun. Bank staff gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen exiting the business; direction and type of travel from the bank is unknown at this time.

Detectives and Crime Scene investigators responded to process the scene and gather evidence.

Police said if you see the suspect, do not approach him, call 911.