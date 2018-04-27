Kansas State Fair announces 2018 music lineup

HUTCHINSON— Country chart-toppers, up-and-coming superstars, legends of disco, and iconic rockers will all descend on Hutchinson to headline the musical lineup at the 2018 Kansas State Fair.

The Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand will showcase some of Kansas’ favorite artist and events — every single evening of the Kansas State Fair. From iconic Poison rocker Bret Michaels to country sensation Trace Adkins, there’s something for everyone.

Tickets are on sale now, with an “early bird” deal that waives the $5 per ticket processing fee if you purchase by May 10. Prices include gate admission for the day of performance if purchased by Aug. 20.

Visit www.kansasstatefair.com or follow the fair on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for additional concert announcements, and up-to-date information about your favorite events.

All shows begin at 7:30 p.m., except the Outlaw Truck and Tractor pull, which starts at 3 p.m.

Here are the shows:

Friday, Sept. 7 – KC and the Sunshine Band, $5/$10

Saturday, Sept. 8 – Dan + Shay, with special guest Cassadee Pope $25/$35/$60

Sunday, Sept. 9 – Josh Abbott Band, with special guest Blackhawk, $15/$30/$45

Monday, Sept. 10 – Demolition Derby, $7 all general admission age 13 and up; 12 and under free

Tuesday, Sept. 11 – Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin, and Collin Raye, $25/$35/$45

Wednesday, Sept. 12 – For King and Country, with special guest Zach Williams, $20/$30/$50

Thursday, Sept. 13 – Bret Michaels, $25/$35/$60

Friday, Sept. 14 – Trace Adkins, $25/$35/$65

Saturday, Sept. 15 – To be announced on May 2

Sunday, Sept. 16 – Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull, $12 ages 13 and up; $5 ages 5-12, under 5 free