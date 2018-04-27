Jets pick Fort Hays State’s Nathan Shepherd in Round 3

ARLINGTON, Texas – With the 72nd pick overall in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the New York Jets selected Fort Hays State defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd . He became the third Fort Hays State player in history selected in the NFL Draft.

Here is the video footage from the draft of Nathan Shepherd getting his name called at the podium on NFL Network.

Shepherd was the first NCAA Division II player taken in the 2018 NFL Draft. He joins Frankie Neal and Steve Crosby as players out of Fort Hays State selected in the NFL Draft. He is the first selection for FHSU in 31 years as Neal was the last in 1987.

Shepherd was a standout defensive tackle at Fort Hays State, a two-time All-America selection (2016 and 2017) and 2017 MIAA Defensive Player of the Year. He was a three-time All-MIAA selection. In his three years at Fort Hays State, Shepherd amassed 168 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks. Shepherd was an All-America First Team by three organizations in his senior year, including the American Football Coaches Association, D2Football.com, and the Don Hansen Football Committee. He tied for the most amount of votes given to a Division II player for the Cliff Harris Award, presented to the nation’s top small college defensive player representing NCAA Division II, Division III and NAIA colleges. This year, the award went to a player from NCAA Division III.