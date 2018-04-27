Golden Belt Bicycle Company reopens in downtown Great Bend

With new ownership, the Golden Belt Bicycle Company remains open on Main Street in Great Bend. After decades of business, the previous owners announced in early February that they would be closing the shop because they could no longer sustain the shop’s needs and expenses.

Todd VanSkike has taken over ownership of the shop and is excited to reopen the business.

VanSkike says he plans to keep the name the same. VanSkike took over ownership April 1st after the business closed in late February. Many of the same services and merchandise will be available at the store.

VanSkike stressed the importance of having a bicycle shop in town to promote fitness, knowing that having fun on bikes is a great way to achieve that fitness.

Golden Belt Bicycle Company’s first day back in business was Tuesday, April 24.

The business sells Trek and Redline bicycles for all riders and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.