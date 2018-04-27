Friday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — After going without a selection in the first round, the Kansas City Chiefs will have a second-round pick and two third-round choices when the NFL draft resumes Friday night. The Chiefs are scheduled to pick No. 54 overall for their first selection.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Matt Davidson hit two of Chicago’s five home runs, leading the White Sox to a 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Davidson, who drove in three runs, has seven home runs this season _ five against the Royals. He homered in the fourth and then hit a two-run shot in the sixth that wemt 450 feet to left-center. Yoan Moncada homered to open the first inning for Chicago for the second straight night, and Yolmer Sanchez and Trayce Thompson also went deep against Jakob Junis.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dexter Fowler’s 13th-inning single capped a comeback from a pair of deficits and gave the St. Louis Cardinals a 4-3 victory over the New York Mets. St. Louis trailed 2-0 in the seventh and 3-2 in the 10th. Tommy Pham had four hits and scored twice, a day after leaving a game after cutting his head with his bat while warning up in an indoor batting game. He played with a large bandage on his head. St. Louis won its second straight against the Mets after losing the series opener in 10 innings.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The outsider is in. Baker Mayfield is the NFL’s No. 1, draft pick despite being considered an outsider for the top spot, at least until the last few days. Mayfield, the first Heisman Trophy winner taken No. 1 overall in the following draft since Cam Newton went to Carolina in 2010, will join the Cleveland Browns.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — LSU running back Derrius Guice, Iowa All-American cornerback Josh Jackson and Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams were left in the green room when the first round of the draft ended. Guice, Jackson and Williams are safe bets to be selected during day two. The top quarterback left on the board after five were taken in the first round is Mason Rudolph of Oklahoma State. Other notable players still available are linebacker Harold Landry of Boston College, linebacker Arden Key of LSU and running backs Ronald Jones of USC and Nick Chubb of Georgia.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Panthers have agreed to a two-year contract extension with three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen worth $8.5 million per season. The 33-year-old Olsen became the first tight end to post three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2015-17. However, he missed most of last season with a broken bone in his foot.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KAHM’-poh) had 31 points and 14 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away late to beat the Boston Celtics 97-86 on Thursday night to force a Game 7 in the first-round series. Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon each added 16 points, with Brogdon hitting a 3 from the left corner to give the Bucks a two-possession lead with 5:22 left. The Bucks held the Celtics at bay from there.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry has resumed full practice with contact and could play for the defending champion Golden State Warriors as soon as Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals this weekend against New Orleans. Curry practiced wearing a protective black brace over his sprained left knee, which has sidelined him since the injury March 23 — the same day he returned from a six-game absence because of a hurt right ankle.

UNDATED (AP) — A trio of possible series-ending games are on tonight’s NBA playoff schedule: Cleveland at Indiana, Toronto at Washington and Oklahoma City at Utah. For the Cavaliers and Raptors, the scenario is they advance with a road win or head back home for Game 7 on Sunday. The Thunder don’t have such a safety net; they must win in Salt Lake City, or it’ll be the Jazz going to the second round.

