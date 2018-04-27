Cop Shop (4/26)

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/26)

Traffic Arrest

At 1:04 a.m. a traffic arrest was made at 10th Street & Hickory Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 4:54 a.m. Club 1 Fitness, 3806 Broadway Avenue, reported a burglary.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 9:10 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2714 20th Street.

Theft

At 10:39 a.m. Dollar General, 2400 10th Street, reported a subject shoplifting items from the store.

At 10:46 a.m. theft of a vehicle was reported at 214 Hubbard Street. The vehicle was recovered in Larned.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 12:22 p.m. tools stolen from his garage was reported at 1620 Madison Street.

Battery

At 2:33 p.m. a report of Cody Day battering a staff member at Catch A Ride and damaging property at 8823 4th Street.

Narcotics Violation

At 2:35 p.m. Charles Rowe Jr. was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and obstruction at 7th Street & Holland Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 3:44 p.m. Gordan Anderson was arrested for driving while revoked habitual violator at 9th Street & Odell Street.