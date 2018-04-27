Community Concert Association reveals new season’s Musical Extravaganza

The Golden Belt Community Concert Association has begun its membership campaign for the 2018-2019 season offering a Musical Extravaganza. The association will continue receiving renewals and seeking new members through May 4.

The new season lineup includes the following concerts:

7th Avenue, Oct. 4, 2018 – This group is forging a new identity in the music world. Formed by Chris Rupp, founder of Home Free, this vocal quartet called 7th Avenue combines elements of pop, swing, rockabilly, country, and more. The group sings acappella, and sometimes adds live piano and tracked accompaniment, performing a mix of old favorites and hip covers such as “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” “Route 66,” “Uptown Funk” and “Hallelujah.”

Sons of the Pioneers, Nov. 8, 2018 – Sons of the Pioneers built a new genre that is an American original, one that has become synonymous with Cowboys and the American West. Formed in 1934, the group had as its first members cowboy singer Leonard Slye (who later changed his name to Roy Rogers), and Bob Nolan, singer and yodeler. After many changes in members over the years, the group is still mesmerizing long-term fans with songs including “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” “Cool Water,” and “Tall Timber.”

Under the Streetlamp, Feb. 16, 2019 – Under the Streetlamp is a concert celebration of classic radio hits from the 1950s to 1970s. The foursome delivers a unique blend of tight harmonies and slick dance moves that take audiences back to an era of sharkskin suits, flashy cars and martini shakers. Their shows are a flashback to a time when, on hot summer nights, people would gather under a streetlamp to sing their favorite rock and roll songs. The group has been featured on Smoky Hills Public Television.

Brassfire, April 9, 2019 – Brassfire features famed Canadian trumpet player Jens Lindemann and his trio. Classically trained at the Juilliard School of Music, he is capable of playing the trumpet with the virtuosity of a violin, the tenderness of the human voice and the stylistic flexibility of the piano. Lindemann has appeared internationally as orchestral soloist, has recorded with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and has played lead trumpet with the renowned Canadian Brass.

Admission to the concerts is by season membership only. No single concert tickets are available. All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and take place at the Great Bend Municipal Auditorium, Lakin and Stone.

Current GBCCA members need to respond by May 4 for guaranteed renewal. They may renew online at www.goldenbeltcca.org if they wish. Anyone who is not a current member and wishes to purchase a membership may contact Linda Jerke, 620-793-2748.

Season memberships are $50 for adults; $10 for full-time enrolled students; $110 for a family membership including two adults and all dependent children living in the same household; and $110 for a grandparent package for two adults and up to four minor grandchildren.

Memberships will be counted May 3 and 4 at the Best Western Courtyard, 2920 10th St., Great Bend. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 3, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday,

May 4. Anyone wishing to purchase a membership may do so in person by going to the headquarters on one of those dates.

For more information, visit the association’s web site: www.goldenbeltcca.org.