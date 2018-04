APRIL 27, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: 1969 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU, 1968 SHORT WIDE PU, 2 16/9/24 SWATHER TIRES. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: SEARS PRESSURE TANK, 2 FLIP PHONES, JUGS & GAS CANS. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 2 GOODYEAR WRANGLER 235/85/16, LARGE PU CAMPER, DRYER. 639-1770

FOR SALE: 2 DIRT SCRAPERS FOR A TRACTOR, 18 CANS OF R12 FREON. 653-4913

FOR SALE: 4 1X6X9 PCS OF OAK BOARD. WANTED: HARD TOP FOR A JEEP WRANGLER TJ, TIRES 235/75/15 793-0979

FOR SALE: 2003 FORD F250 2WD PU. WANTED: TAILGATE FOR THE SAME TRUCK. 282-4923

FOR SALE: HONDA 600 WATT GENERATOR AC OR DC. 727-7036

FOR SALE: 2010 CHEVY SILVERADO CREW CAB W/TONNO COVER/BEDLINER. 792-9580

FOR SALE: 2000 NEW HOLLAND LS180, TURBO POWERED VOLKSWAGEN DUNE BUGGY. 785-531-0883

FOR SALE: LIGHT FIXTURES. WANTED: LARGE DOG CRATE COMPLETE. 792-6560

FOR SALE: MILLER AC/DC WELDER(NEW), LARGE GREEN HOUSE W/MANY EXTRAS. 785-731-1127

FREE: LAWN MOWER. 793-3870

FOR SALE: 2 RIDING LAWN MOWERS, 22 RUGER PISTOL. 352-0820

FOR SALE: COMPUTER DESK. WANTED: 4’X100′ CHAIN LINK FENCE W/POSTS/PARTS. 282-4917

FREE: ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. 603-8584

FOR SALE: 2005 DODGE DURANGO SUV, ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. 792-9414

FREE: WOOD FROM CUT CEDAR TREES. 793-9655

FOR SALE: VINTAGE ROCKING CHAIRS, ANTIQUE TRUNKS, 1920’S PRINCESS VANITY. 617-5136

FOR SALE: FRONT & BACK WHEELS, NERF BARS FOR A YAMAHA BANSHEE, 1975 CHEVY PU BED TRAILER, 4 TIRES 215/65/15 282-7708

FOR SALE: HD BLACK LEATHER JACKET (40), CRAFTSMAN TOOL BOX W/ROLLERS, STEEL TOED BOOTS (10). 903-575-7716

WANTED: 5TH WHEEL GOOSENECK PLATE. 918-314-1180

FOR SALE: 6 SLOT CEREAL DISPENSER, TOOLS. 786-5255

WANTED: 85/115HP MERCURY OUTBOARD MOTOR. 786-7079

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

YOU WILL FIND GREAT HAND CRAFTED ITEMS SUCH AS ADIRONDACK CHAIRS, KIDS PICNIC TABLES, KIDS CHINA CABINET, TRIVETS FOR HOT FOOD AND MANY OTHER ITEMS AT THE RAYMOND MARKET PLACE THIS SATURDAY FROM 8:30 UNTIL 3. TAKE A DRIVE TO RAYMOND AND ENJOY VENDORS, MOUTH WATERING HOMEMADE PIES AND MANY OTHER GOODIES. THE RAYMOND MARKET PLACE IS HELD IN THE HIGHSCHOOL GYMNASIUM.

MULTI FAMILY GARAGE SALE: THIS SALE IS LOCATED AT: 3119 25TH ST. IN GREAT BEND. THE SALE STARTS TOMORROW AT 4 UNTIL 7 AND SATURDAY FROM 8 UNTIL 10. SELLING FURNITURE, HUNTING DECOYS, HARLEY DAVIDSON GEAR AND HARLEY DAVIDSON LUGGAGE. MEN & WOMENS CLOTHING, KIDS CLOTHING BABY TO SIZE 8, POWER WHEELS, SMALL DEEP FREEZE AND MUCH MUCH MORE

GARAGE SALE: THE LOCATION IS 1307 TAFT IN GREAT BEND. SATURDAY FROM 9AM UNTIL 2PM. ITEMS BEING SOLD: BEDDING, LAMP, OUTDOOR ROCKER, TOYS, BASKETBALL GOAL, LOG RACK, CLOTHING, 2 FAUX MINK BLANKETS, MINI TRAMPOLINE AND ITEMS TO NUMEROUS TO MENTION.

LOST: DORIS A SMALL KITTEN IS LOST IN THE AREA OF 21ST & MONROE. SHE IS BLACK, BROWN AND ORANGE FUR WITH A TURQUOISE COLOR COLLAR W/BLUE FLOWER. PLEASE CALL: 316-640-7941

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT WEEK-END.