Aflac to host Barton County Young Professional networking mixer

Aflac is excited to invite members of Barton County Young Professionals (BCYP) to the first networking mixer of 2018.

Networking mixers are designed to give people the opportunity to make personal and professional contacts, sign up as new YP members, volunteer for community projects, and meet a new sponsor business in a fun, laid-back environment.

Aflac and BCYP invite area professionals between the ages of 21 and 40ish to the Kansas Oil and Gas Museum (located at 5944 10th St. in Great Bend) on Friday, April 27, from 6-8 pm. The evening will consist of a catered meal, beverages, and door prizes.