Thursday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit a tiebreaking two-run single and Michael Wacha won his fourth straight start as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets 9-1. Jedd Gyorko added a two-run homer for St. Louis, which has won nine of 11. Ozuna had just one hit in his previous 24 at-bats prior to a bases-loaded single to cap a three-run third inning that put the Cardinals in front to stay 3-1. Ozuna, who had struck out 23 times in his previous 20 games, finished 1 for 4.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals center fielder Tommy Pham was removed from St. Louis’ game against the New York Mets in the bottom of the third inning due to a head injury. Pham got a cut on his head before his second at-bat when he accidentally hit himself warming up in the indoor batting cage.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jhoulys Chacin efficiently mowed through the Kansas City lineup, Milwaukee manufactured four runs in the fourth inning and the Brewers went on to beat the Royals 6-2 for their eighth consecutive victory. Milwaukee’s bullpen combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings, running its streak to 28 straight. Chacin did not allow a hit until two outs in the fourth. The veteran right-hander wound up allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while working into the sixth inning.

UNDATED (AP) — Lincoln Riley has already led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff and another Big 12 title. Now Riley has completed his first spring as the Sooners head coach. And like many other Big 12 coaches, Riley needs to find a new quarterback. Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield was the Oklahoma quarterback last season and the two years before that when Riley was offensive coordinator. West Virginia is in the most enviable spot with senior quarterback Will Grier back.

National Headlines

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets have advanced to the NBA’s Western Conference semifinals by taking out the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games. Clint Capela’s 26 points and 15 boards were among Houston’s highlights in a 122-104 win over the Timberwolves. James Harden scored half of Houston’s 30 points in the third quarter and finished with 24 to help the Rockets move on to play either Oklahoma City or Utah in the next round.

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors have taken 3-2 leads in the NBA’s Eastern Conference quarterfinals, while the Oklahoma City Thunder have forced a Game 6 in their series with Utah. LeBron James capped his 44-point performance by hitting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to push the Cavs past Indiana, 98-95, and the Raptors rode DeMar DeRozan’s 32 points to a a 108-98 victory against Washington. Russell Westbrook pumped in 45 points and the Thunder stormed back from a 71-46 deficit to beat the Jazz, 107-99.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks and coach Mike Budenholzer have mutually agreed to part ways after five seasons. The decision comes two weeks after the Hawks completed a 24-58 season. They compiled the worst record in the Eastern Conference and tied for the third-worst in the NBA.

Scoreboard

INTERLEAGUE

Final Detroit 13 Pittsburgh 10

Final Cleveland 4 Chi Cubs 1

Final Milwaukee 6 Kansas City 2

Final Pittsburgh 8 Detroit 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Houston 5 L-A Angels 2

Final Seattle 4 Chi White Sox 3

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Minnesota 4

Final Tampa Bay 8 Baltimore 4

Final Boston 4 Toronto 3

Final Texas 4 Oakland 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Colorado 5 San Diego 2

Final Washington 15 San Francisco 2

Final Atlanta 5 Cincinnati 4

Final Philadelphia 5 Arizona 3

Final Miami 8 L-A Dodgers 6

Final St. Louis 9 N-Y Mets 1

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Cleveland 98 Indiana 95

Final Toronto 108 Washington 98

Final Houston 122 Minnesota 104

Final Oklahoma City 107 Utah 99

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 7 Toronto 4