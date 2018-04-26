Suspect in Kansas bank robbery faces 20-years in prison

WICHITA, KAN. – A man was indicted Wednesday on charges of robbing a bank in Newton, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Martin L. Paris, 50, Yukon, Okla., was charged with the April 9, 2018, robbery of the First Bank of Newton at 1404 S. Kansas Avenue in Newton, Kan. According to court records, Paris gave a teller a note directing her to “be calm” and “start with hundreds.” The note ended with, “Thank you and have a nice day.”

Paris was identified from bank surveillance photos and arrested the day after the robbery. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The Newton Police Department and the FBI investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger is prosecuting.