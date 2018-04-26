Still work to do….. Cougars get swept at Butler

Losing two games in a row is something the Barton Community College baseball team hasn’t done since week two of the season dating back to February 18th. Coming off that loss, the Cougars racked up twelve straight victories. Barton will need that mindset heading into to the regular season finale as the 18th ranked Cougars dropped consecutive games Thursday in El Dorado to Butler Community College 2-1 and 7-5.

The results set up a 1:00 p.m. Saturday showdown for the conference title as the series shifts to Lawson-Biggs Field with the first place Cougars (21-9, 38-12) trying to hold off the red-hot winners of ten straight games by the second place Grizzlies (20-10, 34-15).