Senate confirms former Kan. congressman as Secretary of State

WASHINGTON (AP) — Outgoing CIA Director Mike Pompeo has cleared the final hurdle to become secretary of state.

The Senate voted 57-42 Thursday to confirm the former Kansas Congressman’s nomination.

Pompeo’s confirmation narrowly made it out of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Monday after last-minute support from Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Pompeo will replace Rex Tillerson, the former Exxon Mobil CEO fired by President Donald Trump on Twitter last month.

Pompeo is expected to be sworn in almost immediately. A long list of pressing issues awaits him including a decision on the Iran nuclear deal and Trump’s upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Pompeo was first elected to serve Kansas fourth congressional district in 2010.