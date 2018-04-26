Restroom company selects Kansas for new manufacturing plant

HUTCHINSON — A Minden, Nevada, company is coming to Kansas to build public restrooms.

The Public Restroom Company manufactures restrooms for outdoor parks and ships them to locations across the United States.

According to company president and founder Chuck Kaufman, the company will use a building along East 4th Avenue in Hutchinson. It is the former Mega Manufacturing facility at 714 Cory. Siemens currently uses the building for storage.

Kaufman hopes to employ 40-50 workers with what he calls “a good wage and very generous benefits package,” which includes all health insurance paid to the employee. Kaufman says the company has been looking for another location for some time now and chose Hutchinson because of an available workforce. The building has the necessary equipment to manufacture its product.

According to their web site, the company assembles whole restrooms and then ships them to the location. Some of its products are at the bottom of the Grand Canyon and other major parks. The modular restrooms weigh between 30 and 40 tons when finished.

The rapidly expanding company expects to have between $50 million and $75 million in annual sales in the next few years.