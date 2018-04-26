Police: Juveniles with a handgun rob Kansas gas station

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and looking for two juvenile suspects.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a gas station in the 1300 Block of North Oliver in Wichita, according to officer Paul Cruz.

An employee told police two unknown suspects entered the business. One pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded money, according to Cruz. They took money and fled on foot. There were no injuries.

According to Cruz the 15-year-old was about 5-feet-2, 120 pounds and wearing a black hoodie with tan pants. The 12-year-old suspect was about 5-feet, 120 pounds and was wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants.