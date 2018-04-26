Police: 2 hospitalized after I-135 shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and are asking for help to locate a suspect.

Just after 8p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a shooting near 21st Street North and Interstate 135 in Wichita, according to officer Paul Cruz.

Police located the victims at the 29th Street and Hydraulic exit ramp. Investigators learned that there was a verbal disturbance between an 18-year-old girl and a known suspect.

During the argument the teen walked to a nearby gas station and waited for friends to pick her up. At the gas station, another verbal dispute the teen and the suspect continued to argue.

When her friends arrived, they left northbound on Interstate 135 to the Hydraulic and 29th Street north exit, according to Cruz.

At that point, the suspect driving a Silver Chevy HHR approached and began shooting.

A 26-year-old female driver was wounded in the arms and legs, according to Cruz. A bullet also grazed a 21-year-old male passenger’s leg. They were transported to treatment. The 18-year-old was not injured. The suspect was not located.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the location of the Chevy HHR is asked to contact Wichita Police.