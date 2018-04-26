OPI’s Brunner now certified to offer complete cash-register service

BUSINESS NEWS

Those who operate cash registers know that sometimes drawers won’t function, printers won’t print and beeps keep beeping.

Chris Brunner at Office Products Inc. (OPI) understands these problems and is available to solve them. Brunner recently became certified in the maintenance and repair of cash registers.

“OPI has expanded its cash-register service, which also includes the sale of the Sam4s brand,” Brunner said. “We saw this as an opportunity to meet even more of our customers’ needs.

“As far as I know, no one else in the area is offering sales, maintenance and repair,” he added. “Customers can call us directly and get the local help they deserve, instead of trying to deal with an out-of- town or out-of- state company.”

His recent training and certification in St. Paul, Minn., prepared Brunner to service and repair many brands of single and point-of- sale cash registers. Single refers to a model that has one key for a certain item.

“Point-of-sale cash registers are more complex,” Brunner said. “They have features such as touch screens and bar-code- reading capabilities.”

Depending on the circumstances, Brunner can repair the machines on-site or at OPI. Brunner also repairs iPhones and Androids, along with all makes of tablets. This new service began last summer at OPI for problems such as cracked phone screens and water damage.

A 2007 graduate of Abilene High School, Brunner is working toward an associate’s degree in computer science. He also has a certificate in computer networking through Honeywell.

Joey Bahr, OPI technology sales manager, said even though Brunner has been with OPI for just a little over a year, he has made an impact on the family-owned business.

“Chris took the initiative to expand our cash-register service and offer our customers help with their mobile devices,” Bahr said. “He definitely shows enthusiasm for helping customers and exploring new ways to make their lives easier; he has a great rapport with our clientele.”