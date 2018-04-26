LARNED, Kan. (April 26, 2018) –Kendra Barker has been named as the new Administrator for Pawnee Valley Community Hospital. Barker will begin her transition from Interim DON/Administrator to Administrator on April 26, 2018.

Originally from Colorado, Barker is currently serving as the Interim Director of Nursing/CEO at Pawnee Valley Community Hospital. She previously served as the Director of Nursing at Pawnee Valley Community Hospital, Larned, Kansas. She has eighteen years experience in healthcare and her management style focuses on creating a team oriented organization that focuses on the Hospital’s Mission Statement to be the best critical access hospital in rural America.

Barker earned an A.D.N. from Trinidad State Junior College, Alamosa, CO and both a B.S.N. and M.S.N in Leadership and Management from Walden University. Prior to Director of Nursing, Barker served as a phlebotomist, radiology receptionist, certified nurse aid, emergency medical technician, CPR instructor for the American Red Cross and a registered nurse. She is involved in both professional and community activities including Pawnee County Family and Community Education Committee, a member of the Larned Indian Booster Club, and a member of the Rotary Club of Larned, KS.

“I look forward to leading the quality health care team at Pawnee Valley Community Hospital and partnering with the community to provide the health care that they deserve,” shared Kendra Barker.

Pawnee Valley Community Hospital is actively seeking a qualified individual to fill the Director of Nursing position.