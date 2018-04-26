Kan. pharmacist admits writing fake prescriptions to get pills

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — A state board has suspended the license of a former Kansas pharmacy manager after she admitted to creating fraudulent prescriptions.

27-year-old Kirsty Hartley’s license to practice was suspended last fall under an emergency order. The Board of Pharmacy hasn’t scheduled a hearing to take final action.

The emergency order said that after CVS officials confronted her in July, she signed a statement admitting to creating fake prescriptions to obtain thousands of tablets of the narcotic hydrocodone and the sedatives alprazolam and zolpidem.

The order also said that she admitted to personally using some of the hydrocodone, but said most of the drugs were given to another person, whom she said was both selling and using the drugs. There’s no record of charges against Hartley.