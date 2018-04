SHAWNEE COUNTY – Authorities are investigating an accident that sent a man to the hospital in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a BMW driven by Robert D. Greer, 59, Topeka, was westbound on Interstate 470 approximately a mile south of Interstate 70.

A piece of metal debris, of unknown origin, came through the windshield and struck the Greer in the chest.

He was transported to the hospital in Topeka. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.