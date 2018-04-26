Kan. man enters plea for sex assault of Japanese student

RENO COUNTY — The suspect in a kidnapping and rape case entered a plea Wednesday to an amended complaint, which drops the rape charge.

Twenty-year-old Victor Hugo Pedraza entered a plea to kidnapping, five counts of aggravated sexual battery, domestic battery, and possession of marijuana. All of the counts will run concurrently. Both sides will recommend just over five years.

Pedraza is convicted for the beating and sexual battery of the victim from Japan who attended Hutchinson Community College. He set her passport and documents on fire. Police say the victim was tied to a bed and beaten, then forced into sex twice.

The victim testified from Japan by Facebook Messenger.

Deputy District Attorney Tom Stanton agreed to the plea so the victim did not have to testify in the United States; she was allowed to stay home in Japan.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 15.