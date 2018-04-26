Kan. lawmakers return to work, face gun and fiscal issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators reconvene Thursday and could lower the age for carrying concealed guns and grant legal protections to faith-based adoption agencies that refuse on religious grounds to place children in LGBT homes.

Fiscal issues also are on lawmakers’ agenda when their annual spring break ends Thursday. They expect to fix a flaw in a new education funding law that would otherwise cost public schools $80 million, and they could debate income tax cuts.

Lawmakers could meet for up to 10 days. Here are key issues they face.