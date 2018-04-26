Introducing EisenPOWER grade school in Great Bend

The USD 428 Board of Education received special entertainment at Thursday’s luncheon.

Eisenhower Kindergarten Students

Students from the kindergarten class at Eisenhower Elementary School read to Great Bend school board members. The kindergarteners chosen reached or passed their spring bench mark for reading. Along with the reading, board members witnessed third graders conduct a play based on the book, “Sarah, Plain and Tall.”

Eisenhower Principal Laurie Harwood noted the students and staff have been referring to their school as a different name.

Laurie Harwood Audio

EisenPOWER stands for Partnership, Outstanding, “Withitness”, Excellence, and Relationships, because those are the qualities Eisenhower works on according to Harwood.