Friday Weather

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 7 to 11 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. East southeast wind around 11 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 69.