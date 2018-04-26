City of Great Bend Hiring Network Administrator

Network Administrator

The City of Great Bend is currently accepting applications for the position of Network Administrator.

Under general supervision of the City Clerk/Finance Director with guidance from the City Administrator, the Network Administrator shall be responsible for all software installation, backups, upgrades, all required maintenance of the City of Great Bend’s computers, networks and city wide Information Technology (I.T.) systems. The Network Administrator is responsible for technical assistance, systems training and all application software and hardware support for City employees as well as instruction on security related best-practices. The Network Administrator is responsible for the strategic vision and overall planning for the current and future technology needs of the City.

Bachelor’s degree in I.T., computer science or related field of study preferred. Associate’s degree required or a combination of experience and/or training equivalent to an Associate’s degree with an emphasis in the field of I.T. and computer science and at least three years of related experience. This position requires ongoing CJIS certification as well as other certifications which may be required resulting from needed software. Such certifications must be obtained within first six months of employment.

Applications may be submitted to rkeasling@greatbendks.net or, may be mailed to:

Director of Human Resources,

City of Great Bend at 1209 Williams, Box 1168,

Great Bend, KS 67530.

The City of Great Bend is an Equal Opportunity Employer.