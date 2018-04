APRIL 26, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: DOG PEN 10X20. WANTED: 7′ CAMPER SHELL. 282-0027

FOR SALE: RESTONIC FULL SIZE MATTRESS/BOX SPRING/FRAME, LIGHT FIXTURES. 792-6560

FOR SALE: 4 TIRES 275/55/20, 7’X14′ 4 WHEEL TRAILER 797-3306

FOR SALE: HARLEY DAVIDSON JACKET (40), CRAFTSMAN TOOL CHEST W/ROLLERS, 16′ EXTENSION LADDER. 903-575-7716

FOR SALE: BREAD MAN BREAD MACHINE W/MANUAL/RECIPE BOOK. 793-8672

FOR SALE: 2 NO TILL DRILLS (JOHN DEERE, CRUST BUSTER), 285-5288

FOR SALE: CHICKEN PULLETS, GOATS, SHEEP. 586-8009

FOR SALE: 2000 NEW HOLLAND LS180 SKID STEER, VOLKSWAGEN DUNE BUGGY. 785-531-0883

FOR SALE: 1969 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU, 3 20.8/42 TRACTOR TIRES. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: ONAN GENERATOR. 257-8736

FOR SALE: JUGS AND GAS CANS, 2 FLIP PHONE, BRIEFCASE. 786-1945

FOR SALE: OVERSIZE CAMPER, DRYER, 2 TIRES 235/65/16. 639-1770

FOR SALE: HEAVY DUTY GRILL GUARD FOR A 2008 FORD F250. 785-227-5348

FOR SALE: 2 DIRT SCRAPER LOADERS, FEW CANS R12 FREON. 653-4913

FOR SALE: 2009 HARLEY DAVIDSON ROAD GLIDE, 4 TIRES RECAPS 11R24/5 285-9353

FOR SALE: 2 RIDING MOWERS, 1 LAWNMOWER, 22 RUGER PISTOL. 352-0820

FOR SALE: POULAN CHAIN SAW W/16″/CASE. 792-1665

FOR SALE: KENMORE ELECTRIC DRYER (WHITE). 786-5101

WANTED: 4’X100′ OF CHAIN LINK FENCING W/POLES/PARTS. 282-4917

FOR SALE: 2003 FORD F250 PU 2WD WHITE. WANTED: A TAIL GATE FOR MENTIONED TRUCK. 282-4923

FOR SALE: H & S V RACK, STIHL WEED EATER. 786-8647

FOR SALE: 2001 CHEVY VENTURE VAN W/ISSUES BUT RUNS. 639-4660

FOR SALE: 2010 CHEVY SILVERADO 2WD BLACK/BEDLINER/TONNO COVER, CHEVY 400 MOTOR, TRANSMISSION W/EXTRAS. 792-9580

FOR SALE: TIRES 275/70/18 792-9717

WANTED: ENGINE HOOD FOR A LT150 RIDING MOWER, SMALL TRAILER 4X6. 796-2770

FOR SALE: 2013 FORD F150 PU. 617-2895

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

MULTI FAMILY GARAGE SALE: THIS SALE IS LOCATED AT: 3119 25TH ST. IN GREAT BEND. THE SALE STARTS TOMORROW AT 4 UNTIL 7 AND SATURDAY FROM 8 UNTIL 10. SELLING FURNITURE, HUNTING DECOYS, HARLEY DAVIDSON GEAR AND HARLEY DAVIDSON LUGGAGE. MEN & WOMENS CLOTHING, KIDS CLOTHING BABY TO SIZE 8, POWER WHEELS, SMALL DEEP FREEZE AND MUCH MUCH MORE REPEAT

GARAGE SALE: THE LOCATION IS 1307 TAFT IN GREAT BEND. SATURDAY FROM 9AM UNTIL 2PM. ITEMS BEING SOLD: BEDDING, LAMP, OUTDOOR ROCKER, TOYS, BASKETBALL GOAL, LOG RACK, CLOTHING, 2 FAUX MINK BLANKETS, MINI TRAMPOLINE AND ITEMS TO NUMEROUS TO MENTION.

LOST: DORIS A SMALL KITTEN IS LOST IN THE AREA OF 21ST & MONROE. SHE IS BLACK, BROWN AND ORANGE FUR WITH A TURQUOISE COLOR COLLAR W/BLUE FLOWER. PLEASE CALL: 316-640-7941

HONOR YOUR HERO, BE A HERO AND DONATE BLOOD. AMERICAN RED CROSS WILL BE HOLDING A BLOOD DRIVE THIS SATURDAY FROM 9:30AM UNTIL 3:30PM IN THE BINGO HALL AT THE VFW POST 3111 504 WASHINGTON ST. IN GREAT BEND. SIGN UP FOR AN APPOINTMENT AT THE BAR OR CALL: 1-800-733-2767

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY