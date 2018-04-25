Wednesday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jay Bruce hit a tiebreaking homer in the 10th inning, Yoenis Cespedes launched a majestic, three-run shot and the New York Mets rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5. Bruce began the game batting .194 but broke out of his slump with three hits, including an RBI triple.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lorenzo Cain homered while reaching base four times in his return to Kauffman Stadium as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 to open their two-game set. Travis Shaw added a three-run homer for the Brewers. Salvador Perez homered in his return from the disabled list for Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals activated All-Star catcher Salvador Perez and outfielder Alex Gordon from the disabled list and put them in the lineup for their series opener against the Brewers. Kansas City also recalled left-hander Eric Stout from Triple-A Omaha, put right-hander Justin Grimm on the DL and optioned Cam Gallagher and Paulo Orlando to the Storm Chasers.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod says the school didn’t produce any written reports after an independent examination of the athletics department amid a federal investigation of corruption in college basketball. Girold says he was given verbal briefings after the Kansas review last fall but he didn’t think an external, written report was necessary. The review came before Kansas was named earlier this month as a victim in a scheme involving a former Adidas representative.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Brewers activated catcher Manny Pina from the disabled list and put him into the starting lineup for their series opener against the Kansas City Royals. They cleared roster space by optioning catcher Jacob Nottingham to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Pina was on the DL retroactive to April 13 with a strained left calf.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brett Veach took over as the Chiefs’ general manager last summer, and already has made an imprint on the draft with trades involving a number of picks. Now, the young front office boss gets to finally make the crucial choices that Veach hopes will shore up a defense that struggled much of last season.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State has added Colorado State transfer Prentiss Nixon. He will sit out next season and be eligible to play in 2019-2020. Nixon, a 6-foot-2 guard, averaged a team-high 16.2 points per game as a junior last season for the Rams. Nixon also hit 152 3-pointers in three seasons at Colorado State.

National Headlines

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA’s Western Conference semifinals after Kevin Durant scored 25 points and Klay Thompson added 24 in a 99-91 decision over the San Antonio Spurs. Draymond Green chipped in 17 points and team highs of 19 boards and seven assists to help the defending champs close out the series in five games. LaMarcus Aldridge scored a game-high 30 points for the Spurs, who failed to advance to the conference semis for the first time since 2015.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series in five games as Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 104-91 win over the Miami Heat. Ben Simmons added 14 points and 10 boards for the Sixers, while JJ Redick provided five 3-pointers and 27 points. The game was tied until Philadelphia outscored the Heat by 14 in the third quarter.

BOSTON (AP) — Al Horford delivered 22 points and 14 rebounds as the Boston Celtics beat Milwaukee, 92-87 to take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. Marcus Smart came off the bench to provide nine points, five rebounds, four assists and three blocks in his first game since undergoing right thumb surgery last month. Terry Rozier had 16 points for the Celtics, who blew most of a 16-point, second-half lead before bouncing back from consecutive losses at Milwaukee.

UNDATED (AP) — The Chicago Cubs won a rematch of the 2016 World Series as Kyle Schwarber homered twice in a 10-3 romp over the Indians at Cleveland. Willson Contreras and Ian Happ also went deep off Josh Tomlin, who saw his ERA balloon to 9.24 after surrendering five runs over 3 2/3 innings. Tyler Chatwood picked up his first win as a Cub by holding the Indians to one run and four hits over six innings.

UNDATED (AP) — The Red Sox’s season-worst losing streak has reached three games after Curtis Granderson hit a walk-off homer in the 10th inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays past Boston, 4-3. Granderson also contributed a two-run single that gave the Jays a 3-0 lead in the second inning. The Red Sox dropped to 17-5 despite tying the game in the ninth on RBI singles by Eduardo Nunez and Brock Holt.

Scoreboard

INTERLEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 10 Cleveland 3

Final Milwaukee 5 Kansas City 2

Detroit at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m., postponed

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Seattle 1 Chi White Sox 0

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Minnesota 3

Final Toronto 4 Boston 3, 10 Innings

Final Oakland 3 Texas 2

Final L-A Angels 8 Houston 7

Tampa Bay at Baltimore 7:05 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 9 Atlanta 7, 12 Innings

Final Arizona 8 Philadelphia 4

Final N-Y Mets 6 St. Louis 5, 10 Innings

Final Colorado 8 San Diego 0

Final Miami 3 L-A Dodgers 2

Final San Francisco 4 Washington 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 92 Milwaukee 87

Final Philadelphia 104 Miami 91

Final Golden State 99 San Antonio 91