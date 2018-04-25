Thursday Weather

A slight chance of sprinkles after 5pm. Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of sprinkles before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a north wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 71. West northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 75.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.