Thursday Weather

Thursday A slight chance of sprinkles after 5pm. Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night A slight chance of sprinkles before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a north wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 71. West northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.