Police identify 22-year-old victim in fatal Kan. hit and run

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run accident and have identified the victim.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to report of an injury accident in the 5200 Block of East Kellogg in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Investigators determined that an eastbound BMW 3-series struck a 22-year-old man identified as Christian Rials of Wichita in the roadway. Rials is a known homeless man in that area, died of his injuries, according to Davidson.

The driver of the BMW fled the scene. At 2:30 a.m. Tuesday a 20-year-old man contacted offices at the Wichita Patrol East substation, according to Davidson. Officers determined he was involved in the fatal accident and was booked him on requested charges of felony hit and run and driving with a revoked license, according to Davidson.

On Wednesday, police reported they have located the BMW with front end damage involved in the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident or who sees the car is asked to contact Wichita Police.

