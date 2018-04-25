Man who died during Kan. police chase was on parole

RENO COUNTY —The man who died in an accident during a police chase just before 5:30p.m. Sunday in Reno County was on parole, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Logan Cooper, 28, Wichita, was being pursued by KHP westbound on 4th Avenue East of Obee Road.

During the pursuit the motorcycle pulled into a parking lot in an effort to avoid officers, according to Trooper Chad Crittenden.

A westbound 2001 Lexus driven by Scott Gray, 51, Wichita, pulled over to allow law enforcement vehicles to pass.

After they passed, the Lexus pulled back onto the road. As the motorcycle exited the parking lot traveling in the opposite direction, the two vehicles collided, according to Crittenden.

Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the KHP. Gray was not seriously injured.

Cooper was on parole after previous convictions for aggravated robbery, criminal use of a financial card, robbery and driving while suspended, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.