Lady Cougars end regular season with a pair of losses

The Barton Lady Cougar softball team will not be entering the post season on a roll. Barton dropped both ends of a double header with Garden City Tuesday to wrap up the regular season at Cougar Field.

Garden took the game one 10-2 before winning the second game 8-4.

The Lady Cougars end the regular season with a conference record of 14-14 and an overall record of 17-23. Garden finishes 12-16 in the Jayhawk League West standings with a 24-26 record overall.

The two teams turn right around and play again Friday in the first round of the Region 6 Tournament Dodge City. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Legends Park.