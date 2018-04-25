Kansas man misses court after scuffle with police officer

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man wanted by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office for an aggravated burglary case got into an altercation with a South Hutchinson Police officer and is in jail.

Two residents reported Zachary Gibson, 28, South Hutchinson, broke into their garage and stole several items. Police arrested him at the South Hutchinson Fire Station for aggravated burglary, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He apparently backed into the driveway of the fire station and began talking with some firefighters that were outside. Jake Graber with the South Hutchinson Police Department asked Gibson for identification and found out he was wanted by the sheriff’s office. Gibson ran and Graber chased him. A fight ensued and Gibson was eventually taken into custody.

He didn’t make a first court appearance on the charges Tuesday. Reno County Correctional Facility officials told the judge that Gibson was not in any condition to appear. He should make a court appearance in the next couple of days.

Gibson has prior convictions for theft, burglary and drug charges, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.