Kan. man jailed for home-invasion burglary while kids at home

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating robbery and have a suspect in custody.

On Sunday night, officers responded to a reported home invasion at an apartment in the 2100 Block of East Crawford in Salina, according to police Captain Paul Forrester.

A woman at the scene told officers a man entered her apartment, stole cash, shoes and the then took the keys and left in her 2002 Mercedes Benz.

The woman’s two children, age 8 and 10, were in the apartment and witnessed the crime, according to Forrester.

Someone sent the victim a text message suggesting who committed the crime.

On Tuesday police responded to the Target Store, 2900 Block of Market Place in Salina and found the vehicle. Authorities at the store reported it had been parked on their lot since Sunday. After a review of security camera images, police identified Brook Gray, 23, exit the Mercedes. Security camera footage also showed him taking items from the store, according to Forrester.

Police tracked Gray to a residence on State Street and made an arrest. He is being held on requested charges of aggravated burglary and theft, according to Forrester.