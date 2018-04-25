Kan. man held on $100K bond for alleged armed robbery

JEFFERSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for armed robbery.

After an extensive investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Joseph Michael Lopez, 35, Kansas City, KS for the armed robbery of the Casey’s General Store in Perry, KS on June 18th, 2017, according to a media release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office.

Lopez, who was being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on unrelated charges, was charged with and arrested for 2 Counts of Aggravated Robbery, and 2 Counts of Criminal Restraint in relation to the June 18th incident.

Lopez was transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he is being held in lieu of a $100,000 Bond. Lopez is awaiting his first appearance in the Jefferson County District Court.