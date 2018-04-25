Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Janice E. Dyer, 73, died April 24, 2018, at Hays Medical Center. She was born October 23, 1944, in Glendale, California, the daughter of Ivan G. and Myra Ellen (Carlisle) Smith. Janice was a 1962 graduate of Hoisington High School.

On July 15, 1962, she married Gerald Arthur “Jerry” Dyer, in Hoisington. He preceded her in death on April 23, 1984.

She was a longtime resident of Hoisington and the Olmitz area.

Janice farmed for many years with her husband, on their farm near Olmitz. She even continued to farm for several more years after his death. Later she was a bus driver for Otis-Bison District School and was a daycare provider and a caregiver. She was a 4-H leader and a member of the First Church of the Nazarene.

Survivors include; four children, Darin Dyer and wife Julie of Aurora, Nebraska, Michele Hitschmann and husband Jim of Hoisington, Stephanie Royer and husband Everett of Otis, and Melanie Urban and husband Ken of Loretta; brother, Rodney W. Smith of Great Bend; and 8 grandchildren, Sydney and Jackson Dyer, Ethan and Taylor Hitschmann, Renee and Sean Royer, and Kole and Kade Urban.

She was predeced in death by her parents, husband, an infant son, Grant Arthur Dyer, an infant sister, Karen Janene Smith, and sister, Tacy Janene Smith.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 28, 2018, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Don Fisher presiding. Burial will follow in Hoisington Cemetery. Friends may call 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Memorials may be made to Golden Belt Humane Society in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.