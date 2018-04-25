Great Bend students out-and-about for Community Service Day

Great Bend High School students are becoming highly requested in the month of April as the Community Service Day celebrated its 6th year Wednesday, April 25. The day started around 10 a.m. with students bused to various locations around town to volunteer their services.

High School Student Council sponsor Andrea Stalcup noted the day is getting smoother with the students covering a wide area.

Andrea Stalcup Audio

Students volunteered at nonprofit organizations, assisted with cleanup or projects for the City of Great Bend and area churches, and made treats for local law enforcement. Stalcup says roughly 90 percent of the student body participates in the Community Service Day, which means over 800 students volunteering.

A collaborative team of teachers organized this year to identify new goals and ideas for the service day.