GREAT BEND — Eleanor Knobloch, lovingly known as “Mimi”, passed away on her 94th Birthday, April 23, 2018, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. She was born April 23, 1924, to John and Manna (Kendrick) Dorn. Eleanor married Tommy Knobloch September 20, 1944, at Lyons.

Eleanor, a homemaker, had been a resident of Great Bend since February, 1947, coming from Tulsa, Okla. She was a 1942 graduate of Will Rogers High School, Tulsa. She was active on the Barton County Election Board, and attended the First Church of the Nazarene, Great Bend, where she served as an organist and pianist. Eleanor’s passions included sewing, gardening, cooking, baking, canning, traveling, and her time with her heartbeat at her feet, Harley.

Survivors include two sons, Mike Knobloch and wife Debbie of Bushton, and Alan Knobloch of Los Angeles, Cal.; one daughter, Barbara Erdman of Albert; and one granddaughter Heidi Brittain and husband Rick of Great Bend.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy, December 7, 1987; one son, Jon Randall “Randy” Knobloch; and by one brother, Odell Cobb.

Funeral Services have been scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 28, 2018, at First Church of The Nazarene with Pastor Josh Foster officiating. Interment will follow at Great Bend Cemetery, Great Bend. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, April 27, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., all at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorial funds have been established with the DAV or Church of the Nazarene Missions or Golden Belt Humane Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

