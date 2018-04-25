Cop Shop (4/24)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/24)
K9 Use / Call Out
At 2:24 a.m. a K-9 call out was used at 11th Street & Williams Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 6:26 a.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway & NE 100 Avenue.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 7:51 a.m. a non-residential burglary was reported at 637 W. US 56 Highway.
At 9:23 a.m. a burglary was reported at 108 SW 100 Avenue in Pawnee Rock.
Burglary / In Progress
At 5:15 p.m. a burglary was reported at 53 SW 10 Road.
Non-Injury Accident
At 8:32 p.m. an accident was reported at SE 20 Road & SE 80 Avenue.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/24)
Theft
At 7:09 a.m. Pathways Rescare, 2311 31st Street, reported a theft.
Criminal Damage
At 1:58 p.m. a report of a window that had a small hole in it was made at 3515 Broadway Avenue.
Traumatic Injuries
At 4:18 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3600 22nd Street.
Sick Person
At 7:04 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2917 10th Street.