Cop Shop (4/24)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/24)

K9 Use / Call Out

At 2:24 a.m. a K-9 call out was used at 11th Street & Williams Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:26 a.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway & NE 100 Avenue.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 7:51 a.m. a non-residential burglary was reported at 637 W. US 56 Highway.

At 9:23 a.m. a burglary was reported at 108 SW 100 Avenue in Pawnee Rock.

Burglary / In Progress

At 5:15 p.m. a burglary was reported at 53 SW 10 Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:32 p.m. an accident was reported at SE 20 Road & SE 80 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/24)

Theft

At 7:09 a.m. Pathways Rescare, 2311 31st Street, reported a theft.

Criminal Damage

At 1:58 p.m. a report of a window that had a small hole in it was made at 3515 Broadway Avenue.

Traumatic Injuries

At 4:18 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3600 22nd Street.

Sick Person

At 7:04 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2917 10th Street.