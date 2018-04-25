Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/24)

BOOKED: Joel Davis of Lyons on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Connor Creech of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery DV, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Annisia R. Houp on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond of $266 cash only or 88 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court with a $882.50 cash only bond or 175 days in jail.

BOOKED: Damien Clone of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation, no bond or after 48 hours. BTDC warrant for probation violation with no bond or after 48 hours.

RELEASED: John Brown of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after serving sentence.

RELEASED: Jerad D. Powell on a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Connor Creech of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery DV after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jacob Hoch of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for no driver’s license, no registration, and no insurance. GBMC case for possession of stolen property. 48-hour OR on the GBMC case and $1,000 posted through Dyn-O-Mite.

RELEASED: Harold Mason of Great Bend on BTDC case for burglary, criminal damage, after posting $20,000 bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonds.