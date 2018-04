APRIL 25, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

WANTED: CAMPER SHELL. 282-0027

FOR SALE: GAS CANS & JUGS, 2 FLIP PHONES, LEATHER BRIEFCASE. 786-1945

FOR SALE: OVERSIZE CAMPER, DRYER, 2 TIRES 235/65/16 639-1770

FOR SALE: CASE 780 BACKHOE COMMERCIAL LOADER TRACTOR, DIRT SCRAPER W/BUCKET/LOADER, 90 SOIL MOVER. 653-4913

FOR SALE: 2000 NEW HOLLAND SKID STEER, DUNE BUGGY. 785-531-0883

FOR SALE: CRAFTSMAN TOOL CHEST ON ROLLERS, 16′ EXTENSION LADDER. 903-575-7716

FOR SALE: FULL SIZE RESTONIC MATTRESS, BOX SPRINGS, FRAME, LIGHT FIXTURES. 792-6560

FREE: 200/300 CUT CEDAR TREES WOOD. 793-9655

FOR SALE: 5′ BLADE. WANTED: 22′-24′ 5TH WHEEL STOCK TRAILER, MANUAL HEAD GATE. 617-1767

FOR SALE: DINING TABLE W/LEAVES/6 CHAIRS, 3 PC FULL SIZE BEDROOM SET, METAL DOUBLE BED FRAME. 792-2272 OR 587-3763

FOR SALE: 2 JOHN DEERE RIDING MOWER F525 & X304 785-735-9711

FOR SALE: LARGE ARROW SIGN W/LETTERS, SLATE POOL TABLE. 786-6965

FOR SALE: HP PRINTER CARTRIDGES 21 BLACK, 22 COLOR. 5X8 AREA RUG, 4 SK WRENCHES. 793-2596 OR 793-5127

FOR SALE: W9 INTERNATIONAL TRACTOR W/FORK/LOADER, 30′ SUNFLOWER CHISEL, 28′ SUNFLOWER FALLOW MASTER W/EXTRAS. 785-798-7020

WANTED: DOG PEN. 282-3364

FOR SALE: RAM LAMBS. 588-3940

FOR SALE: 2 RIDING LAWN MOWERS, 22 RUGER PISTOL. WANTED: 10′ ALUMINUM V-BOTTOM BOAT. 352-0820

FOR SALE: HUSTLER RIDING MOWER 72″ 727-1310

FOR SALE: OVER THE RANGE GE MICROWAVE W/VENT 792-5253

FOR SALE: HARVEST TABLE, DUNCAN PHYFE TABLE, 5 LEATHER EXECUTIVE CHAIRS. 617-5136

FOR SALE: 60 SHEETS OF CORRUGATED TIN IN ASSORTED SIZES, TRANSFER PUMP. 894-0200

FOR SALE: 2003 FORD F250 3/4 TON PU. WANTED: TAILGATE FOR THE PU. 282-4923

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS WILL BE HOLDING A BLOOD DRIVE THIS SATURDAY AT THE VFW POST 3111 BINGO HALL, 504 WASHINGTON ST. IN GREAT BEND. APPOINTMENTS ARE FROM 9:30 UNTIL 3:30. YOU CAN MAKE AN APPOINTMENT BY SIGNING UP AT THE BAR OR CALLING 1-800-733-2767 THAT’S 1-800-RED-CROSS

LOST: 6 MONTH OLD KITTEN AND SHE GOES BY THE NAME OF DORIS. SHE IS LOST IN THE AREA OF 21ST & MONROE IN GREAT BEND. DORIS IS BLACK, BROWN & ORANGE AND IS WEARING A TURQUOISE COLLAR WTH A BLUE FLOWER. IF YOU FIND DORIS PLEASE CALL: 316-640-7941

