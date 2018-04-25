3 Barton Cougar basketball players committing to Division I schools

The Barton Community College men’s basketball team is already seeing the success from the national tournament as three players have announced commitments at Division I universities.

Keshon Montague announced this week that he will be playing at Western Illinois University next year in Macomb, Illinois. Montague says one of the deciding factors in choosing the Leathernecks was a former AAU teammate that is currently on the roster.

Keshon Montague Audio

Montague transferred from Division I Pacific University last year to play more of a point guard position at Barton. The Canadian basketball player averaged 14 points and 5 assists per game for the Cougars, and scored a season high 29 points in Barton’s final game in the Elite 8 of the NJCAA National Tournament.

Being one of the few sophomores on the team allowed Montague to settle into a leadership role the moment he arrived in Great Bend.

Keshon Montague Audio

Kawanise “Squeaky” Wilkins committed to Western Michigan University and Marvin Cannon will be playing at Washington State University next season.

The 29-7 Cougars, finished tied for 2nd in the Jayhawk Conference, made it to the national tournament for the first time since 2001, and had the most wins since 2001.

