Tuesday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Right-hander Adam Wainwright was placed on the 10-day disabled list by the St. Louis Cardinals because of right elbow inflammation. The 36-year-old is 1-2 with a 3.45 ERA in three starts. He had been scheduled to start Tuesday against the New York Mets. St. Louis made the move retroactive to Friday. Right-hander John Brebbia was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

UNDATED (AP) — TCU came into the season shooting for a fifth straight trip to the College World Series. With a month left in the regular season, the Horned Frogs will be hard-pressed to even make the NCAA Tournament. Injuries to top starting pitcher Jared Janczak and offensive star Luken Baker have hamstrung TCU. The Frogs probably will need to win the Big 12 Tournament next month to make an NCAA regional for the 14th time in 15 years.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A two-year-old pup once destined to be euthanized was crowned the winner of Sunday’s “Beautiful Bulldog Contest” at Drake University. The annual tongue-in-cheek pageant for English bulldogs, now in its 39 year, is the unofficial start to this week’s Drake Relays track meet. This year’s champion, “Bow-Z,” hails from nearby Pella, Iowa. She was set to be put down as a puppy because of various physical ailments but was re-routed to a no-kill shelter instead.

National Headlines

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Houston Rockets exploded for 50 points in the third quarter and took a 3-1 lead in the NBA’s Western Conference quarterfinals by downing the Minnesota Timberwolves, 119-100. James Harden scored 22 of his 36 points in the third period, while Chris Paul contributed 15 of his 25. The 12-minute assault was one off the NBA playoff record for a quarter and allowed Houston to turn a 50-49 lead into a 31-point advantage heading into the final period.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell poured in 33 points and the Utah Jazz took a three-games-to-one lead in the NBA’s Western Conference quarterfinals with a 113-96 win over Oklahoma City. Joe Ingles scored 20 points while Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 10 rebounds in Utah’s third straight win. Paul George had a team-high 32 points for the Thunder, who led 26-19 before finishing at 39 percent from the field.

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar is talking to his doctors and family after undergoing surgery Saturday to address a ruptured aneurysm. Farquhar remained in critical but stable condition yesterday, and the team expects him to remain hospitalized for the next few weeks. He passed out in the sixth inning Friday night after getting two outs against Houston.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says the team hasn’t closed the door on the possibility of adding Colin Kaepernick to the roster, but how much further they pursue it may depend on the upcoming NFL draft. Reports surfaced earlier this month that Seattle pulled out of a planned workout for Kaepernick, who has been without an NFL team since the end of the 2016 season. Seattle has been one of the few teams to show any interest in Kaepernick following his protests during the national anthem with San Francisco two years ago.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Receiver Willie Snead is coming to Baltimore after the New Orleans Saints declined to match the Ravens’ two-year, $10.4 million contract offer. Snead indicated yesterday on Twitter that he’s headed out of New Orleans to become another target for quarterback Joe Flacco. He grabbed 72 passes for 895 yards in 2016, but a three-game suspension and a hamstring injury helped limit him to eight receptions for 92 yards last year.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Pelicans are picking up head coach Alvin Gentry’s contract option for next season. Gentry is 116-134 in three seasons with New Orleans, including the team’s four-game sweep of the Trail Blazers in the Western Conference quarterfinals. The Pelicans missed the playoffs in their first two seasons under Gentry.

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Skaggs outpitched Gerrit Cole as the Los Angeles Angels earned a 2-0 shutout of Houston to end the Astros’ six-game winning streak. Skaggs limited the defending champs to four hits over seven innings, while Cole was nicked for two runs and four hits over seven frames. Kole Calhoun had an RBI single in the fifth and Justin Upton added run-scoring double in the sixth as the Angels won for just the second time in seven games since a seven-game winning streak.

Scoreboard

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Cleveland 2 Baltimore 1

Final N-Y Yankees 14 Minnesota 1

Final Oakland 9 Texas 4

Final L-A Angels 2 Houston 0

Final Chi White Sox 10 Seattle 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 10 Atlanta 4

Final San Diego 13 Colorado 5

Final L-A Dodgers 2 Miami 1

Final San Francisco 4 Washington 2

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Houston 119 Minnesota 100

Final Utah 113 Oklahoma City 96

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Toronto 3 Boston 1

Final Washington 6 Columbus 3