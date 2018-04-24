Reward offered in attempted ambush attack of Kan. officer

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot at an off-duty Wichita police officer.

The officer was wearing his uniform while working security at the East Warren Theatre movie theater parking lot Wednesday night when the shooting occurred. He was not injured.

Crime Stoppers announced the reward Tuesday.

Police say someone driving a dark Chevy Suburban or Tahoe with its lights turned off parked behind the officer’s parked vehicle and fired four to six shots before driving off.

The suspect or suspects then drove off.